The introduction of the short-term rental by owner websites like Airbnb and VRBO lit fire to an unborn industry around the world, and here in the Berkshires, the market is hotter than ever.

Sparked by a mass departure of New York City and Boston residents seeking a quieter, safer refuge from city life during the pandemic, Berkshire County became a hotbed of real estate transactions and seasonal and extended rentals. Whether you're looking for a mountain cabin, lakefront cottage, or a downtown apartment, the Berkshires rental market has a wide variety of options.

This northern Berkshire County mountain top lodge listed by Anthony on Airbnb , has a majestic log interior and beautiful views to match. The interior contains soaring ceilings, a dramatic stone fireplace, and countless amenities such as blazing fast internet (great for working and schooling remotely) multiple decks, and a hot tub. This gorgeous mountain chalet is located in North Adams, Massachusetts with a prime location close to everything the Berkshires has to offer. The location offers natural beauty including waterfalls and hiking trails, plus close proximity to cultural destinations such as Mass MoCA and the Clark Institute. It's also a short drive to zip-lining, white-water rafting, and skiing.

