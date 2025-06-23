As you can tell by the recent temperatures, we have officially hit Summer in Massachusetts. But with Summer, also comes to more comfortable nights for a night out, like a date night with your special someone. While there are tons of amazing restaurants throughout the Bay State that are also great dining spots, if you're wanting to hit up the best date night restaurant in the state, we now know where you can go for just that.

Our good friends at the food publication 'Love Food' recently picked out the best date night restaurants in every state. Given the amount of fantastic dining spots in Massachusetts, this couldn't have been an easy selection. But alas, there can be only one that is the perfect spot to hit up with your significant other for a night out.

What Massachusetts Dining Spot is the Best Date Night Restaurant in the State?

If you're looking for the best date night spot in the Bay State, you may just have to head out east to Boston. There's a French restaurant adjacent to Boston's Public Garden that happens to be the one that snagged the title of the best date night restaurant in Massachusetts. That spot is called Bistro du Midi.

This elegant date night spot seems to have everything you could want for a dinner with your special someone. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why they are the best date night restaurant in Massachusetts:

New England ingredients are given a little twist at the French-inspired Bistro du Midi, which oozes European elegance and sophistication without a hint of haughtiness. The bouillabaisse – packed with fresh regional lobster, scallops, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and clams – and the desserts come highly recommended.

If you're looking to impress your date, perhaps now you know where to go for that. Bistro du Midi in Boston has a little bit of everything on its menu. You can check that out at the link provided here. Enjoy your date nights, Massachusetts!

