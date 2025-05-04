Massachusetts residents continue to see some of their favorite restaurant chains shut down. It seems like every week we're hearing about another restaurant closing somewhere, and many of them are here in Massachusetts. Places like Friendly's, Chili's, Whalburgers, 99 Restaurant, and more have all closed restaurants in Massachusetts.

As the culture and climate of dining out have shifted, restaurants have had to pivot and shutter underperforming locations to stay above water. Now, another restaurant chain is closing down more locations across the country.

According to various internet sources, Subway has shut down another 600 locations in the US. In 2024, the sandwich giant closed 631 US locations. The decline started to take shape in 2016. Then again, even after all of the closures over the years, Subway is still the largest restaurant chain in the U.S., having over 19,000 locations throughout the country at the end of 2024.

It's uncertain if Subway plans to close any more Massachusetts locations in the near future. The company has closed some Massachusetts spots over the years, I remember being surprised when the chain shut down its Lee spot and one of its two Great Barrington locations. However, the fast-food giant still has over 200 locations across the Bay State, and some cities have many locations. According to the company's website, Springfield has 15 locations, Worcester has 13, and Fall River has 7.

