Summer Events At Bushnell-Sage Library

The Bushnell-Sage Library on Main Street in Sheffield has an assortment of activities for youngsters as they completed another school year and they are in the process of looking for something to do to pre-occupy their time during the summer months. Here are some suggestions on some of the happenings that are scheduled for the month of July:

Brain Builders is a weekly play group open to all youngsters between the ages of 2 and 5, younger siblings are also welcome as this free program includes circle time with stories, songs and fun. No registration is required as these get-togethers take place every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 am.

A summer reading program featuring stories from around the globe will commence on July 9th between the hours of 9 am and 12 noon. registration is required by e mailing chotaling@cwmars.org. This event is co-sponsored by Bushnell-Sage Library, the Bay State's Library System, The Boston Bruins hockey team and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. A drone obstacle course demonstration will also be presented courtesy of Chris Thompson and Mount Everett Regional High School.

Mike Bent's AbraKidabra, a hilarious comedy that features amazing magic, music and more will take center stage on Tuesday, July 9th at 3 pm. The free show is open to adults and is recommended for children ages 3 and up. The Summer Reading Kickoff will also take place prior to and after the event.

The Boston Bruins mascot, Blades will pay a visit as he will join readers for a story, crafts and game-day fun. Participants will also be able to take a picture with Blades in a space photo booth and youngsters will design their own space helmet as all ages are invited to take a journey into the skies above on Wednesday, July 24th from 2;30 to 3:30 pm.

For more information on these events and future happenings, log on to their web site by going here or phone (413) 229-7004.

