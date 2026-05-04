Ready for Summer Sizzle? Here&#8217;s How You Could Win a $500 Visa Gift Card

Ready for Summer Sizzle? Here’s How You Could Win a $500 Visa Gift Card

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Summer is officially here. That means pool days, road trips, and yes — a power bill that might make you cry. Whether you want to fund the fun or just survive the heat, we've got $500 with your name on it, thanks to our 'Summer Sizzle' sweepstakes.

What is the 'Summer Sizzle' Sweepstakes Grand Prize?

One lucky Grand Prize winner will be selected to receive a $500 prepaid Visa gift card. Use that money to fuel all your summer fun!

How Can You Enter to Win the 'Summer Sizzle' Sweepstakes?

Complete the activities below to get social with us beginning on Monday, May 4, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The more you like, subscribe, and share, the more entries you can earn!

*This is a multimarket contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on July 1, 2026.*

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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Filed Under: National Contest, VIP
Categories: Contests

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