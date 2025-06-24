As we have reached the beginning of the Summer months for 2025 and easily the hottest temperatures so far in Massachusetts this year, we all know that one of the best spots to spend these scorching Summer days could be a water park. Luckily, here in the Bay State, we have several of those. In fact, Massachusetts has four of the best water parks throughout the entire New England region.

The travel publication 'Mommy Poppins' listed the Best Outdoor Water Parks in New England For Family Fun. While each New England state would wind up with their fair share on the list, Massachusetts had four of its own that were highlighted as the top water parks to head to for the family during the summer months. So, it's time to explore the water parks in the Bay State that are some of the best throughout New England.

Water Wizz - Wareham, MA

With a slide that gets thrills from all ages such as 'Devil's Peak', Water Wizz provides fun for the whole family. Fittingly, it includes a 'family pool'. The water park may look familiar since it has been seen in two movies ('Grown Ups' and 'The Way Way Back').

Breezy Picnic Grounds - Douglas, MA

You don't find many water parks that the family can enjoy in a natural setting, but at Breezy Picnic Grounds, you get just that! On the Massachusetts side of Blackstone Valley, you can experience three 300 foot slides. The lake is even more spacious than you realize when you're there, too.

Cape Cod Inflatable Park - West Yarmouth, MA

If you're visiting the Cape in the Summer, this spot is a must-visit. There are four large inflated slides, along with a lily pad and a lazy river. And if you stay at the Cape Cod Family Resort, you get two free park passes for each day of your stay! And did we mention they were 'Boston Magazine's Best of Boston 2024 for being the Best Family Activity on Cape Cod?

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England - Agawam, MA

It's the largest outdoor water park in New England. Go figure, of course it's at Six Flags. There's multi-passenger rafting rides and one of the largest wave pools in the world. There's no shortage of fun to be had at Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England!

And there it is! Those are four of the absolute best water parks throughout New England and they are all right here in Massachusetts. As Summer rolls on and the temperatures continue to stay warm, the time to take the family to one of these great spots in the Bay State couldn't be better!

