If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, here is a family-fun oriented event that's happening at Ventfort Hall in Lenox on Sunday that will help you to get into the Christmas spirit! See the press release below:

Children of all ages and their families are welcomed to Ventfort Hall on Sunday, December 15 from noon – 3 p.m. to decorate one of the many trees that adorn the mansion this holiday season and make holiday cards for friends and family. Children will be able to craft their own ornaments and decorate a tree with them as well as take home some handmade ornaments. The finished decorated tree will remain on display in the mansion until early January. Punch and cookies will be served.

Admission is $5 per child (to cover material fees). Parents/guardians are admitted at no extra charge. Reservations not required but encouraged. Please give us a call at (413) 637-3206 or email haley@gildedage.org if you are interested in attending so we can prepare enough materials. The historic mansion is located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox.

An Official Project of Save America’s Treasures program sponsored by The White House, Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum offers tours, as well as Tea & Talks, exhibitions like the Bellefontaine Collection, concerts, theater and other programs. Ventfort Hall was built in 1893 for George and Sarah Morgan, the sister of financier J. Pierpont Morgan.

This elegant Jacobean-Revival Berkshire “cottage,” listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is open to the public year round and is available for private rental. Ventfort Hall, an important partner of the Lenox Cultural District, one of five designated districts in Berkshire County, has undergone substantial restoration, which continues.