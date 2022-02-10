Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month's installment features a preview of the last "Wild West" type gunfight that took place back on February 16th 1791 in Ghent, New York, located at the confines of Columbia county as we will also remember the loss of the first USA law enforcement officer that took place during this tragic milestone in history.

We will also look back at the 235th anniversary of Shay's Rebellion, a battle which occurred at south county on February 27th,1787 in Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

(Photo images from Kevin Titus's archives used by permission courtesy of New England's George Reeves for publication towards this on-line article)