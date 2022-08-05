Superman’s Monthly Show Gets A Much Improved Make-Over

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves at a new time and has been branded with an updated title as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

attachment-Clark Kent loading...

attachment-Kevin Titus 2 loading...

In the revamped program, we will focus on a re-enactment on the upcoming Bennington Battle Days which take place on August 13th and 14th and some new updates on "The Man of Steel's" ongoing Vermont adventures as he gets ready to relocate north in the Bennington area as he will familiarize himself with beautiful surroundings at The Green Mountain State.

attachment-Clark & Jimmy 2 loading...

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Tune in at 9:05 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: "WE ARE PORTABLE"!!

(Photos of Kevin Titus used by permission courtesy of his personal gallery on his Facebook page)