Support Local Businesses During The COVID-19 Pandemic

There is no doubt the Corona virus situation has implemented a major interruption in our daily lives as people are not adhering to their daily routines and that also includes doing something simple as dining out with family and friends. Unlike larger corporations, local business throughout south county and the entire tri-state region can not ride out this economic crisis that results in a loss of customers and income.

You can STILL do your part in assisting your favorite eating establishment by picking up the phone or going on-line to buy a gift certificate that you can use later. Order your favorite delicacies by taking advantage of take-out and delivery service that are provided by local restaurants plus pre-pay for services that can be utilized once the ban is lifted. Local food banks are also in need of donations to assist those who are going through hard times plus make donations to charities and non-profit organizations.

Here are some suggestions where you can pitch in and keep some of these local establishments vibrant and active:

**The Marketplace Cafe on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington is offering take-out and curb side pick-up and the option of take-out on future orders which you can place on-line. Let them know your name, the color and make of your car.Delivery will also be available on-line or by phoning (413) 248-5040, extension 2.

**Naji's Meditteranean Cuisine also located on Stockbridge Road will offer take-out and delivery options with a $30 minimum for orders and there will be charge for delivery outside of Great Barrington. You can call (413) 528-5540.

**The Old Mill on route 23 in Egremont asks patrons to watch their web site for future updates. Log on here for more details.

**New Marlborough's Old Inn on the Green located on Hartsville-New Marlboro Road has on on-line menus. Check out their web site for all options available. They will accept take-out and delivery orders every day within the 5 boroughs of New Marlborough from 3 to 8 pm with full meals and prix fixe items. You must check in 1 hour prior to pick-up for each food order. Phone (413) 229-7924.

**The Southfield Store on Norfolk Road will be open 7 days a week from 8 am to 2 pm for pre-orders and take-out. Delivery will also be available to the 5 boroughs of New Marlborough. They also carry pre-packaged granola, coffee, tea, milk and eggs. You can give them a call at (413) 229-5050.

**Shiro Kitchen and Asian Market on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington will also offer take-out and delivery options as they will provide curb side pick-up for all to go orders. Call (413) 528-1898 and upon arrival, they will bring your selected food item to your vehicle.

**Taft Farms on Park Street in Great Barrington will be open as they have a huge supply of healthy prepared foods in stock. If you prefer, the staff will deliver any groceries to your car. For further details, please call (413) 528-1515.

**The SoCo Creamery on Railroad Street in Great Barrington is ONLY offering take-out options. To phone in your order, give them a call at (413) 644-9866.

**Swiss Hutte located on route 23 at the Masscahusetts-New York border, Thornewood Inn on Stockbridge Road and The Well Restaurant & Bar located at 312 Main St in Great barrington have announced they are closing until the Corona Virus situation is rectified.

You can also get more details courtesy of Southern Berkshire's Chamber of Commerce web site by logging on here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for on-air and on line usage)