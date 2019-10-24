Support Muddy Brook PTA and Win

Muddy Brook PTA is currently running a fundraising raffle. For the month of November the group will draw one name. That person will win the two prizes for that day!! The tickets are $10.00 a piece. Anyone interested can email the PTA at muddybrookpta@gmail.com

All tickets are due by Oct. 31. Here are some examples of certificates that can be won:

Windy Hill

Bizen

Sewards Tire

Butternut

Triplex

and many more.

The group will be selling tickets this Saturday at the Great Barrington Farmers Market.

About Muddy Brook PTA

The mission of the Muddy Brook PTA is to positively impact the lives of all children and families by developing and enhancing the role of parents and community in the education of our students. We bring home and school closer together so that parents and teachers may work cooperatively for the welfare and education of our children.

The Muddy Brook PTA acts as a forum for the exchange of ideas between parents, teachers, and community members to help support and enrich the lives of students at Muddy Brook. If we work together and give just a little of our time and talent, we can show our students that we all value the learning environment at Muddy Brook.