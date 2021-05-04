Sure Fire Virtual Sessions On The Horizon

The Berkshire Eagle has once again teamed up with The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and Berkshire Bank as they will present a pair of FREE virtual sessions as part of their series "Bridging Divides: Healing Communities". These forums are designed to assist residents in building common ground and banding together in solving day-to-day problems within their vicinity.

The first session "How Modern Media Can Create and Bridge Divides" takes place this evening (May 4th) beginning at 7 pm. Featured speakers include Pro Publica political and government reporter, Alec MacGillis, The CEO and founder of Ground Truth Project and Report for America, Charles M. Sennott and Berkshire Eagle President Frederic D. Rutberg as they will discuss amplified narratives of discord within cable news and social media and what steps need to be taken in repairing any damage that has been done.

Next Tuesday's discussion on May 11th, "Resident-Led Solutions" features the city of Hudson, New York's Mayor Kamal Johnson, Frances Jones-Sneed from Great Barrington's Clinton Church restoration and Meg Sher who is based at The David M. Hunt Library in neighboring Falls Village, Connecticut. This event also begins at 7 pm

Berkshire Taconic Board Member Suzette Brooks Masters will also be joining in this informative conversation which focuses on ideas from various grant funded projects, exploring trust factors between residents and their local police departments and how the arts empower the subject of racial justice.

Pre-registration is required for both meetings by accessing this link. For more information on future events, log on to The Berkshire Taconic web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation for on-air and on-line usage)