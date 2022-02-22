Suspect Arrested In Pittsfield State Forest Fatal Shooting

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Pittsfield man whose body was found in the Pittsfield State Forest in December.

According to a media release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Pittsfield man on a murder charge related to the December 4th, 2021 homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.

The local man was taken into custody without incident Sunday...

The Pittsfield Police Department located and took Jamel Nicholson into custody without incident on Sunday, (February 20th). Nicholson was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on single counts of murder, kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The court ordered that Nicholson be detained without bail.

Body found in Pittsfield State Forest in December...

Hunters found 32-year-old Delacruz-Batista deceased at the Pittsfield State Forest at approximately 5 am on Saturday, December 4th of last year. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office established probable cause and secured an arrest warrant for Nicholson on Friday.

I thank the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the Pittsfield Police Department for their investigation into the death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. I again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends who are mourning his loss... This investigation remains active and ongoing and I ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact detectives and help deliver justice for Delacruz-Batista’s loved ones. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing and police are asking that anyone with information contact State Police detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

