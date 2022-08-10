Suspects Sought In Drive-Thru Shooting at Springfield McDonalds

Two suspects are being sought by police in Springfield in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru window late last month. The bad news is that an employee at the restaurant was shot multiple times. The good news... the weapon was a BB Gun. I'm certainly not however making lite of someone being shot, as a BB Gun can definitely cause injury.

Have you seen these two men?

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking help from the public in identifying the individuals in the photos below. It's likely that these two are hiding out somewhere in the city of Springfield, but it is certainly feasible that they could have made their way to Berkshire County or somewhere else in the region.

Springfield PD Springfield PD loading...

(Above: The driver of the Ford vehicle used in the shooting)

Springfield PD Springfield PD loading...

(Above: A blurry picture of the back seat passenger that is suspected as the shooter)

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, a blue Ford pulled up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald's on the 700 block of State Street in Springfield on Wednesday, July 27th just before 1:00 AM.

The employee was hit with around 10 rounds...

After receiving their food order, the rear passenger of the vehicle took out a BB gun and began shooting a restaurant employee. He unloaded approximately 10 BB rounds into the employee before the vehicle took off from the restaurant.

Police say that if anyone has information on who the driver or passenger is in these pictures, they should contact the Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355, anonymously. Those with information can also Text-A-Tip. Simply text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE, and your tip. The department can also be contacted through private messages on Facebook.

