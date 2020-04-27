Suspension of Plastic Water Bottle Ban Extended Further

Great Barrington, Mass. – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the town is extending the suspension of plastic water bottle restrictions through May 31. “Ensuring that members of our community have access to the resources they need at this uncertain time is a top priority for Great Barrington,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “Residents have enough on their mind as is.”

On Mar. 12, 2020, the ban on sales of (1L or less) plastic water bottles was suspended through Apr. 30. At this time, the suspension will be reevaluated monthly by the Town Manager.

For more information, please contact the Town Manager’s Office (413) 528-1619 Ext. 2.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on air use)