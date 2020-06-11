Swimming This Summer–Is It Safe?

One of the most asked questions posed by various members of my family lately has been, "Is it safe to go swimming in a pool or at the beach during the pandemic?"

Surprisingly(well, surprisingly for some), health experts say it can be safe, providing swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the pool.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from person to person in water in pools, hot tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection.

Crowds still pose a risk, however. If you're at the pool, simply follow the same protocol as anybody else in public Play it safe and you can still have fun. For more, visit News10 ABC/Albany's website here.