Tainted Food Recalled In Mass. & NY Poses “Fatal” Health Risk

Another serious, potentially deadly, recall alert from our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pass along to Massachusetts and New York residents involving vegetables possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the FDA, Harvest NYC Inc of Brooklyn, NY 11231 is recalling its 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom, due to a major possibility they may be contaminated by Listeria.

By the way, this product, according to the statement from the FDA, was distributed in retail stores across the country. That means there's a good chance that this recall affects every single state.

Here's a better description of the product from the FDA:

The product comes in a 200g, green plastic package marked with UPC Barcode 6975730520101 on the back label, distributed by Hofood99 Inc., 21903 56th Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364.

Consumers who purchased the 200g packages of Enoki mushrooms between the dates of January 11th and January 31st are strongly urged to discard the product immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Luckily (and thankfully), there have been no illnesses reported as of yet connected with the recalled item. For the full story, check out the FDA's website here. Thanks for looking out for us, FDA!

