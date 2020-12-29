Take A Pic Of Your 4 Legged Friend For A Worthy Cause

Attention pet owners: Here is your chance to feature your four legged friend as future submissions could result in winning a nifty prize for you and your pet. Our friends at Founders Camp Coco will present a "pet photo contest" as their main goal is to spread holiday cheer during these trying times.

To enter, simply make a donation via Pay Pal by going here or go to Venmo via this link and click SKIP when asking for the last four digits of the number. Please include your name on the memo line and make record of your approximate donation.

Message their account with the name of your pet along with photo submissions and some basic information as all entries will be posted on Camp Coco's Facebook page. All participants will then receive a confirmation message and hopefully your photo will get an assortment of LIKES as the person who accumulates the most positive response will be deemed the winner. there will be a first and second prize winner and if enough entries are received, a third prize winner will be added.

Here is what's up for grabs:

The 1st place winner will pick up a $150 gift card to The Suisse Hutte Inn and Restaurant in Hillsdale, New York located right at the base of Catamount. Your furry friend will also be rewarded homemade dog treats courtesy of Camp Coco.

The 2nd place winner gets a $25 gift card courtesy of The Market Place with three locations in Great Barrington, Sheffield and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Your four legged friend will partake in an array of goodies including Camp Coco homemade dog treats, a Nerf dog frisbee,a Plush Pig dog toy, Cat Crave kitty treats, a mouse cat toy and a stainless steel Kong Dog water bottle.

The deadline for submissions is this Thursday, December 31st, 2020 (New Year's Eve) as ALL gift card prizes have been donated by small businesses located in Berkshire County, Massachusetts and Columbia County in New York. GOOD LUCK!

