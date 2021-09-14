Take A Trip To Lovely Lenox As Works Of Art Will Amaze You

So you have no plans for the upcoming weekend. let's give you a suggestion: Head over to "Lovely Lenox" as you can spend some quality time strolling in the heart of the municipality's downtown district during their annual "Art Walk" which takes place on Saturday, September 18th from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday, September 19th between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm.

You will experience an outstanding assortment of galleries, art exhibits and crafts that will be proudly displayed during this 2 day event in the heart of Main Street. Don't forget to "SHOP LOCAL" as area merchants and restaurants will also be awaiting your patronage. Gourmet food trucks and LIVE performances will also enhance your visit. This event takes place rain or shine and is proudly presented by The Lenox Chamber of Commerce, The Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts.

You will have the opportunity to check out the completed works of local artists either in designated mini local art galleries or outdoors (al fresco) as they will be situated under tents with their completed displays including paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media as all these hand made creations are original in nature and every stop is guaranteed to peak your curiosity.

Gordon Fine Arts Director Sue Gordon emphasized this excursion aims to please all who are in attendance:

"Collecting art enhances your lifestyle and home while supporting the artists. Now more than ever, your support and enjoyment of the arts is essential. We are so excited to be able to see art in person again. The community will enjoy coming together to experience this high quality art event in Lenox"

Admission is FREE and there is plenty of public parking available to access the presentation. As a precaution, patrons are encouraged to wear masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced while strolling the art show and it' surrounding areas.

More information can be obtained by logging on here OR access this link. You can also contact Sue Gordon by calling 1-518-852-6478 OR The Lenox Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director, Jenn Nacht at (413) 429-6367.

Come on over this weekend and support the local arts and area businesses all in one visit. Where else, but in "LOVELY LENOX".

