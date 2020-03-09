A multi-media performance "Finding Home: We Are Stories" featuring works of arts, memoirs and immigrant stories of those who settled in The Berkshires will be shown at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts center on Castle Street in Great Barrington this Friday night, March 13th. Showtime is set for 7 pm. Admission is free. Tickets are available by logging here.

This 2nd annual presentation, directed by Eliza Keenan is a collaboration that pairs area high school students with The Norman Rockwell Museum based in Stockbridge featuring tales of immigration woven with art followed by a community conversation. Four personal stories by artists David Macaulay, Frances Jetter, James McMullen and Yuyi Morales will be the focus of attention as they invite others to reflect on their work and the end result will be shown on the Mahaiwe stage.

For more details on upcoming exhibits at The Norman Rockwell Museum, head on over to their web site The 36 park-like acre facility is dedicated to education and art appreciation inspired by the artist's legacy which remains eternal and everlasting each and everyday as patrons can view the largest and significant collection of his art work and archival materials. The museum is located on route 183 in Stockbridge and is open to the public 7 days a week. They are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

(Photo image of the NRM exterior courtesy of The Norman Rockwell Museum's web site)