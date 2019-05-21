Talk About A Car Show

If your car could talk, what stories would it tell? Collector Car Live, hosted by MotorTrend stars Mike Brewer, of Wheeler Dealers, and Wayne Carini, of Chasing Classic Cars, comes to The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by MattressFirm, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12:00 pm. The event, free with Fair admission, celebrates automotive history by sharing the unique recounts of car collectors and the untold stories behind the rare vehicles.

Collector Car Live features an elite, hand-selected lineup of rare vehicles dating from the Brass Era to today’s exotics. Show hosts and automotive experts, Brewer and Carini, will uncover the lesser known histories behind the vehicles, and give the car owner a chance to step into the spotlight.

The day kicks off at 9:00 am with the Parade of Cars. The featured show vehicles will travel from The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM, Springfield, down the Avenue of States to Hampden Avenue and will park at the new show site at the Court of Honor – the heart of the fairgrounds.

Following the show, audience members have an opportunity to get the 2019 Collector Car Live commemorative poster and meet the hosts for photos and autographs. Get more info by going here .

