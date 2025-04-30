At 215 Feet, The Northeast’s Tallest Waterfall is in New York

We're rolling into warmer months, which means summer is not too far away. One thing I love about summer is visiting waterfalls. Heck, I love to get right in them if possible. Of course, there are many waterfalls you can't swim in because it's too dangerous.

Take Bash Bish Falls, for example. The falls, which are located in Mount Washington, Massachusetts, and connect to Taconic State Park in New York, are the tallest in the Bay State. The falls are beautiful to view and photograph, but at 60 feet, you are not allowed to swim at Bash Bish Falls due to safety regulations. It's required that you don't cross the dedicated viewing area.

The Tallest Waterfall in the Northeast is in New York and is 33 Feet Taller Than Niagara Falls

Another waterfall that I have yet to visit but is on my bucket list happens to be the tallest waterfall in the northeast. Taughannock Falls is the tallest single-drop waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains. As the tallest free-falling waterfall in the northeastern United States, Taughannock rises 215 feet, making it 33 feet taller than Niagara Falls. The gorge walls themselves tower 400 feet. Just impressive. I can only imagine what the falls look like in person (check out the video below).

Things to Do at Taughannock Falls State Park and More Information

In addition to taking in the breathtaking falls, Taughannock Falls State Park offers a variety of activities. Some of the things you can do include hiking, camping, picnics, swimming (not in the falls but in the state park's beach area), boating, fishing, and many more activities, which you can check out here. For more information about Taughannock State Park, the falls, directions, and more, you can go here or call the state park office at (607) 387-6739.

Taughannock Falls State Park's Address

Taughannock Falls State Park

1740 Taughannock Blvd.

Trumansburg, NY 14886

