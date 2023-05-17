One of the great venues in all of Massachusetts has opened its doors to the public for the 2023 year and there are plenty of great acts that will be playing on its stage throughout this Spring and Summer.

Tanglewood opened up this past Sunday (May 14th) and the some legendary acts are set to hit its stage this year in Lenox.

One of the big names playing at Tanglewood in June is the Steve Miller Band with very special guests Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers. They will hit the stage at Tanglewood on June 23rd. And for as long as the Steve Miller Band has been around, they can definitely still bring it.

During July 4th weekend, Elvis Costello & The Imposters with very special guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will play on the night of July 1st. In fact, just this past August, that ticket played in Northampton...

The following night on July 2nd, another treat with rock legend Robert Plant and Allison Krauss with very special guest JD McPherson.

Then, July 3rd and 4th, it's James Taylor playing both nights. Unfortunately, both shows are already sold out.

But that's another legend that can definitely still bring it with his performance.

On August 5th, it's John Williams' Film Night when he'll be joined by the Boston Pops performing some of the great cinematic scores he's conducted.

Speaking of John Williams, on August 27th, Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will perform Star Wars: The Story in Music on the final night of the season.

While these are just a few of the standout performers that will be bringing some amazing performances over the next three and a half months to Tanglewood, there is certainly no shortage of shows. You can check out the full list of concerts at Tanglewood for the Summer here.

The upcoming season dates are set at Tanglewood. Luckily, for those in the Berkshires, we have this amazing venue right in our own backyard. Enjoy!

