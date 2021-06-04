Tanglewood: John Legend Canceled, James Taylor Now Rescheduled For 2022

In a time when things seem to be loosening up a bit concerning restrictions due to the coronavirus, fans of live music got two blows this week.

Ticket holders for John Legend this year at Tanglewood, (rescheduled from last year), received an email saying the Grammy winner's show was in fact CANCELED and folks will be granted a full refund.

Marjo and I always reference Legend on the show and how much we love and respect him.

Ringo Starr was also supposed to grace The Berkshires with his iconic presence last year. The 80-year-old Beatle and his All-Starr band will now perform on June 17, 2022.

Tanglewood mainstay James Taylor just announced on Friday that due to the limited capacity, he, in fact, will also postpone until 2022.

The Tri-Town Health Department updated its protocols on large events on Friday.

All venues with a capacity of 9,000 or greater, whether indoor or outdoor, are prohibited from exceeding 9,000 for any one event, not including event staff, performers, and performers’ staff. This order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in effect until September 1, 2021, irrespective of orders or guidance issued by the Commonwealth.

