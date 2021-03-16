Tanglewood: Live Concerts Return for Summer 2021

Summer in The Berkshires is back! Well, at least some of it.

Berkshire County, along with the rest of the nation, is hopeful that an end to the pandemic is in sight and is learning to navigate the reopening process. With numbers trending in the right direction, several cultural hubs are making the decision to welcome visitors back this summer.

Today, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, who call Tanglewood their summer home, announced that live shows will take place this season. In speaking with The Berkshire Eagle, BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe said the shows will be sometime in early to mid-July although specifics artists, dates, and details are still being worked out. A formal announcement of the Summer 2021 schedule is expected to be released after the BSO’s Board of Trustees approves the plan later this month.

Like so many of us, I've been (not so) patiently waiting to hear an announcement about Tanglewood's upcoming summer season. Regardless of who is performing, a night spent on the lawn with friends is one of the best things about summer in The Berkshires, but this year I was especially excited for John Legend. As one of my favorite artists, I was super disappointed when last year's show got canceled but was thrilled to hear that he, along with many artists originally scheduled for 2020, would still perform this summer.

While an official word has not be given, Tanglewood's website does list some performances for the popular artist series. Most were rescheduled from summer shows 2020, and some do carry June dates, which would contradict what Volpe told The Eagle. We should have some clarity on this after hearing the BSO Board's official announcement.

Trey Anastasio - Fri June 18, 7:30 p.m.

Ringo Star and his All-Star Band - Sat June 19, 7:00 p.m.

The Mavericks and Los Lobos - Sun June 27, 2:30 p.m.

James Taylor - July 4, 8:00 p.m.

Brandie Carlile - Tue July 27, 7:00 p.m.

John Legend - Sat Aug 28, 7:00 p.m.

The website does note the following:

Tanglewood’s popular artists lineup, originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before that season was canceled due to COVID-19, was rescheduled for 2021.

As the BSO continues to work through plans for Tanglewood this summer around the current health and safety recommendations it is following, a decision has been made to temporarily suspend Popular Artist concert sales until we have more definitive information about the season. The BSO will provide patrons with further details about the 2021 Tanglewood Popular Artists scheduled later in the spring and will honor all ticket purchases.