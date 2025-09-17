Product recalls occur regularly. It's scary to think that recalls, particularly food recalls, are part of the everyday norm, but that appears to be the case. It's important to keep your eyes and ears open when recalls are issued because you never know if you have a product that falls under the alert. Massachusetts Target shoppers should pay attention as another food recall has been issued.

A Warning to Massachusetts Target Shoppers Who Are Allergic to Shellfish

According to the FDA, beginning this past April, the Good & Gather™ Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend frozen food product sold at Target retail stores nationwide has been recalled by the company One Frozen LLC because the product may contain shrimp, which wasn't included as an ingredient on the product label. People who are allergic to shellfish could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

What Prompted the Recall?

The recall was issued after three consumer complaints were received, indicating the possible presence of shrimp in this product.

What Should I Do If I Have This Product in My Home?

If you have the product in your possession and you're allergic to shellfish, you should refrain from consuming the product and instead contact Target's Guest Relations department at (800) 440-0680.

Where Can I Get More Information About the Recall, Including Photos?

As reported earlier, this recall affects Target stores nationwide, and the retailer has over 40 locations throughout Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Holyoke, Lanesborough, and numerous other locations throughout the Bay State. You can view product lot codes and photos of the affected frozen food product by going here.

