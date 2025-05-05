Target’s Self Checkout Policy Will Remain Unchanged in MA and Beyond

5/5/2025 7:15 pm- Story Update: Despite some media reports, Massachusetts won't be affected by the removal of checkout machines. We caught up with Loni Monroe, who is with Target's Media Relations Team, and she stated the following:

Self-checkout was limited to 10 items or less but that change happened well over a year ago, and it was the last time we made company-wide changes to how we operate self-checkout. Target is not removing self-checkout. We offer it in the vast majority of our stores and have no plans to change this.

Self-checkout at stores like Target has been a blessing in recent years. For me, it's made the experience more enjoyable. I don't have to wait in really long lines and I can get on with my day. I'm very glad that there will be know changes to the self checkout process.

It was reported that last year, a Target store in Dorchester shut down all of its self-checkout machines, and that the reason, according to staff, was due to a large amount of theft. If that indeed occurred, you can see from Loni's statement above that checkout machines are here to stay and remain unaltered.

