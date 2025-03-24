Massive Retailer Will Temporarily Close Massachusetts Stores Soon

Spring is in full swing and many Massachusetts residents have been enjoying the change of seasons. Of course, the start of Daylight Saving Time was one sign of the spring season. Another spring tradition is on the way.

Easter Sunday will occur this year on Apr. 20. If you are hosting the holiday dinner this year you know that there's plenty of preparation that goes into pulling it all together. From purchasing all of the food components to cooking the meal, setting the table, dishes, and more...the list seems endless.

Sometimes when one hosts a holiday meal it's easy to forget about an item until you need it on the day of the gathering. It can be frustrating because many places are closed on holidays. I remember one Thanksgiving my wife and I drove all over the place looking for one of those foil pan inserts for the turkey. We were unsuccessful so we used Reynolds Wrap foil to make it work and have less of a mess to clean up on Turkey Day.

If you're a Target shopper, keep in mind that the retail chain will be closed on Easter Sunday this year. This includes all Target stores in Massachusetts...Boston, Worcester, Holyoke, etc. So if you forget something and you need to go out on Apr. 20 you'll need to go to an alternate retailer.

The good news is Walmart will be open on Apr. 20. There may be limited hours depending on the store you go to but it's comforting to know that if the worst happens and you need to pick something up on Easter Sunday, you'll be covered.

