Massachusetts residents have been feeling the pinch on their wallets when shopping for household items. There's no doubt that many people have cut out unnecessary purchases or have switched from name-brand items to generic versions of essential products just to stay on budget and make ends meet.

Some Household Items Are About to Get Cheaper in Massachusetts

The good news is that if you are on the market to purchase a bigger item for your home, if you are able to wait a few more weeks, you'll pay less for that item as the sales tax holiday in Massachusetts this year falls on August 9 and 10.

What is the Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday?

The Massachusetts sales tax holiday (8/9 and 8/10) is when most retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days, are exempt from sales tax. This is your opportunity to purchase a new bed or snowblower, for example, and not have to pay an exorbitant amount of sales tax on those items. It doesn't matter where you shop in Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, you'll be able to take advantage of purchasing tax-exempt products.

Of course, this list is just the tip of the iceberg. There are other items that won't be taxed during the Massachusetts sales tax holiday, including picture frames, books, blankets, and more. If you're not sure if an item will be exempt from sales tax, just ask when you're in the store.

You should also know that there is a list of items and services that won't be exempt from tax during the Massachusetts sales tax holiday. You can view that list along with more details on the sales tax holiday by going here.