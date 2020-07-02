Tax Filing Deadline Coming up

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is reminded Massachusetts taxpayers that the deadline to file both federal and state income tax returns is Wednesday, July 15th. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the tax filing deadlines were extended 90 days from the original April 15, 2020 deadline.

Taxpayers should keep in mind that a range of free electronic options are available for eligible taxpayers, including free fillable forms.

The Department encourages all Massachusetts taxpayers to utilize the DOR website and review options for filing their state income taxes. ~ DOR Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder.

DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder says that to date, more than 90% of Massachusetts taxpayers who have filed their 2019 income taxes have done so electronically. Given social distancing requirements and remote working conditions, electronic filing remains a safe and secure option for refund processing, according to Snyder.

Information on electronic filing options available to Massachusetts taxpayers can be found on DOR’s website. The DOR does not endorse or recommend any particular tax-preparation software.

There is some assistance available to Massachusetts Taxpayers:

Volunteers certified by the Internal Revenue Service provide free tax help for lower-income taxpayers, as well as senior citizens, with both federal and state tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for taxpayers with an annual income of $56,000 or less, those with disabilities, as well as taxpayers with limited or no English language proficiency. The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program provides free tax help to taxpayers who are 60 and older. TCE sites are often operated in partnership with AARP Tax-Aide. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only some in-person services are available. Taxpayers who qualify for tax-free preparation program should check directly with local VITA and TCE sites.

Massachusetts taxpayers can find more information, including forms, instructions, and helpful tips on DOR’s website. To avoid penalties, returns for Massachusetts taxpayers must be filed electronically or postmarked by midnight July 15th.