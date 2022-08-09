A List of What Doesn’t Qualify for MA’s Sales Tax Holiday Exemption

Massachusetts residents are looking forward to the sales tax holiday which is coming up this weekend (Aug. 13/14). It's an opportunity to purchase items without having to pay the sales tax on those items. Everything from lawnmowers, snowblowers, power washers, dehumidifiers, grills, electronics, furniture, books, clothing (less than $175), tools, and more will be exempt from sales tax.

I'm thinking about purchasing a new air conditioner during the Massachusetts sales tax holiday as I am still getting that pesky E8 error code on the machine. When that code pops up, cold air ceases to blow into the room and I have to keep resetting the unit. This hasn't been a fun game on these exceptionally hot days we have been experiencing lately in Massachusetts. The sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity for me to get a new unit and soak in the cool air.

You May Be Wondering if There are Any Items That Do Not Qualify for Massachusetts' Sales Tax Holiday, There are. Let's Take a Look at Those Items.

According to Mass.gov, the following do not qualify for the sales tax exemption this weekend:

Alcoholic Beverages

Electricity

Gas

Marijuana or marijuana products

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Steam

Telecommunications Services

Tobacco products

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

It's also worth mentioning that you won't be taxed on clothing unless that particular item costs more than $175. Don't ask me how they came up with that number. You can read more about the clothing exceptions along with other pertinent information and limitations related to Massachusetts' Sales Tax Holiday by going here.

So, get out there this weekend and get that snowblower you've been waiting for tax-free. While you're at it, you might as well stock up on gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Happy shopping.

