Tax Free Weekend is Back: Here are the Dates for Massachusetts This Year

Massachusetts will host its annual sales tax holiday, or as many refer to it, as "Tax Free Weekend" this summer.

If you have plans to purchase a big item this year, such as a new lawnmower, computer, stereo, or piece of furniture, consider holding off and waiting until tax-free weekend, as you'll save a bundle.

I saved quite a bit of money over the years on items like snowblowers, electronics, and dehumidifiers as I purposely waited to buy those items on the Massachusetts sales tax holiday. It's a smart way to shop, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Some items won't be included in the Massachusetts sales tax holiday. The following do not qualify for the upcoming sales exemption in Massachusetts:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

There are some additional restrictions to be aware of, which you can view here.

An interesting fact is that all retailers in Massachusetts must participate in the sales tax holiday. So no matter where the business is...Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc., if the retailer is in Massachusetts and is open, it has to participate in the sales tax weekend. This is another reason why you should wait to purchase your big items later this summer if you can. You're guaranteed to save.

According to mass.gov, the Tax Free Weekend will occur in Massachusetts this year on August 9 and 10. Find out everything you need to know about the sales tax holiday by going here.

