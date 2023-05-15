Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is so massive that pre-sales literally broke the internet, and now we have a chance for you and your BFF to catch THE hottest concert of the summer!

Here's what you could win:

Two tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop on July 29, 2023

Roundtrip airfare for two

One-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money (so you can buy the perfect Eras fit!)

Want to get in to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience?

Listen for the codes you need to enter beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, June 2nd, and enter them below. We'll share codes--three every workday--right after we play back-to-back Taylor Swift songs.

You can also earn additional entries by getting social with us and following the prompts below.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, June 5, 2023. Prize is provided by Universal Republic Music Group.*

