Wanna see Taylor Swift live? Are you ready for it? This is your chance to experience the biggest, boldest, most epic tour in history—The Eras Tour—before it’s all just a 'Wildest Dream'!'

We’re giving you a ‘Blank Space’ on our guest list! We're sending one lucky listener to one of Taylor's final shows - - at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans!

Republic Republic loading...

All you have to do is open our app and leave us a voice message with your name, hometown, why you’re ‘Enchanted’ by your favorite radio station, and why you just can't 'Shake It Off' when it comes to Taylor!

Get our free mobile app

It’s TAKE ME TO TAYLOR, and you could be dancing like you're ‘22’ in the Big Easy—thanks to Taylor Swift and Republic Records!

1 Winner receives:

Flights for 2

Hotel for 2

Tickets for 2

$500 Spending Cash

Read the full rules and details below.