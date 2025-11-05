Some Massachusetts residents will have to look for a new location for their banking needs as six banks and one remote drive-thru will shut down in a few months.

Just as with everything else — shopping, dining out, or watching movies —the banking industry is changing as more people use remote banking. As such, banks, like many other companies, are forced to trim the fat and close locations that aren't performing up to par.

According to various online sources, TD Bank will be closing a half dozen branches in Massachusetts and one remote drive-thru. These closures are part of a bigger initiative from the national bank to shut down 51 locations.

Here are the TD Bank Massachusetts Branches That Will Be Shutting Down

242 Main Street, Wareham, MA, 02571 (remote drive-thru)

175 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA, 01915

153 Meadow Street, Chicopee, MA, 01013

1708 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA, 02632

45 Central Street, Lowell, MA, 01852

99 West Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201

79 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA, 01960

The closures are expected to occur in early January 2026. With the closures, there will still be over 250 TD Bank branches in Massachusetts. You can view those branches here.

How to Contact TD Bank Regarding the Massachusetts Closures

As reported by Boston.com, TD Bank says the closures are part of regular evaluations, and it plans to open new stores in these communities in the future. If you have any questions about the upcoming Massachusetts closures, you can reach out to TD Bank on the website's Contact Us page.

