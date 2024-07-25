American National Bank Closing 7 Massachusetts Branches

Massachusetts has seen several business closures over the past year. Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Walgreens, Rite Aid and soon Stop & Shop have all suffered closures. Some of these companies have completely gone out of business while others are hanging in there but are closing underperforming stores in various locations.

Banks in Massachusetts Have Also Struggled to Keep Undeperfoming Branches Open

The banking industry is feeling the winds of change as well. For example, Bank of America shuttered 4 Massachusetts branches this past February and March and now, according to several web sources, another bank plans on closing some underperforming branches throughout Massachusetts.

An American National Bank Will Be Closing 7 Massachusetts Branches

TD Bank is shutting down the following Massachusetts branches on Sept. 20, 2024.

Boston (MGH): 250 Cambridge St.

Boston (Post Office Square): 185 Franklin St.

Brewster: Route 6A and Underpass Road

Burlington: 2200 District Ave.

Lexington (Countryside): 419 Lowell St.

Belmont: 307 Trapelo Road

Pocasset: 2 Barlows Landing Road

It's worth noting that these aren't the first Massachusetts closures for TD Bank as the following branches closed up shop on July 12 according to a spokesperson:

South Hadley: 460 Newton St.

Worcester: 370 Main St.

You can get more details on the upcoming Massachusetts closures by going here.

