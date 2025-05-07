Massachusetts Peanut Butter Brand Gets Top Pick From the NY Times

Who doesn't love peanut butter? Unless you're allergic to it, but even then, you may still love or want it, you just can't eat it. It seems like there are so many types of peanut butter these days. I'm always looking for a new brand to try so I don't get bored with the same old thing. I noticed the New York Times recommended a brand that was founded in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

The New York Times product review website Wirecutter published an article dedicated to the best creamy peanut butter brands. Breaking it down even more, the site recommends brands within several categories, like best "Supermarket Stalwart Peanut Butter," best "Organic Peanut Butter," along with a few other categories.

A Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich on a Wooden Cutting Board pamela_d_mcadams loading...

In the best "Natural Peanut Butter" category, All Natural Smooth by Teddie received the top pick from Wirecutter. Here's a review of the Massachusetts-born peanut butter from the article.

This pick is one of only two peanut butters that got a unanimous thumbs-up from every member of our tasting panel. Teddie peanut butter checks all the boxes: It has good, spreadable body, great salt content, a pleasant grainy texture, and fresh-roasted peanut flavor. Our tasters liked how the nuttiness burst on the palate and that the consistency was somehow simultaneously loose yet thick enough to hold shape on a spoon.

loading...

Teddie peanut butter also got a thumbs up as being the best peanut butter to pair up with Jelly, and the tasters were impressed with the fact that it doesn't ooze. Sounds like there are a lot of good things going for Teddie. I need to try it.

Teddie peanut butter was established in Boston in 1925, and you can find it pretty much anywhere in Massachusetts, like Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and anywhere in between. If there's a Stop and Shop, Walmart, or other big-name store nearby, you shouldn't have a difficult time picking up a jar of the beloved peanut butter. You can easily order the product online as well.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker