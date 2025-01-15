Teen Faces 112 Counts For Bringing Rifle To CT Elementary School

I'm not a psychiatrist, Massachusetts residents, but I'm wondering if the incident I'm about to relay was a so-called "cry for help." Why else would somebody do something like this?

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that a teenager is facing 112(!) counts after being found walking around an elementary school playground with an airsoft rifle this past Monday.

For those of you that are unfamiliar, an airsoft looks identical to a real steel rifle that shoots plastic BBs using pressurized air. Even though it's not considered an "authentic" rifle, it can still cause damage. Especially to children.

According to WWLP, on Monday at Verplanck Elementary School in Manchester, CT, a 17-year-old suspect was placed under lockdown after reportedly pointing his rifle at several children and a few adults.

The teenager who, due to his age, will not be identified is facing multiple charges including 39 counts of reckless endangerment, 29 counts of risk of injury, threatening in the first degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and more.

Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured during the incident. Disturbingly, the suspect was allegedly overheard saying he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." In other words, committing suicide by forcing a police officer to use lethal force.

Don't get me wrong, I am in NO WAY defending this teenager's actions. But he clearly needs some help. Hopefully, he will get it. Check out the full story on WWLP's website by clicking here.

