Temporary Interruptions May Occur at Town Hall

From the Town of Great Barrington

Beginning Dec. 7 and through the end of the month, Great Barrington Town Hall offices are being reconfigured and reorganized. Town Hall visitors may experience some temporary interruptions in office access and services during this time.

Offices impacted include the Town Collector’s office, Town Clerk’s office, Assessors and Planning Department.

Town offices will remain open but residents seeking assistance in Town Hall are invited to call ahead to find out if their requests can be accommodated, (413) 528-1619.

The office reconfigurations will enable the town’s Board of Health and Building Inspector offices to relocate from the former Castle Street fire station into Town Hall.