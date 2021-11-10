Ten Of The Safest College Towns Are In MA–Any In The Berkshires?

The results of a new study show that ten college towns in the Bay State have been ranked among the safest in the United States.

Safe Wise's report, "The Safest College Towns In America 2021", lists Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts as the safest college town in the country.

Get our free mobile app

In the same report, researchers also found that Massachusetts had more safe college towns than any other state, with ten towns ranked in the top 50, three landing in the top 10, and two of the safest college towns ranked in the top 5. That's out of all the college towns in the entire country!

According to Safe Wise, their rankings in the 2021 report are based on college towns that report the lowest property crimes and violent crimes per 1,000 residents. They use the most recent FBI statistics which are among the most comprehensive crime information available.

Here's a list of the ten safest college towns in Massachusetts, the schools they are home to, and where they ranked in the top 50:

Milton: Curry College(#1)

Wellesley: Wellesley College(#5)

North Andover: Merrimack College(#7)

Beverly: Endicott College(#13)

Bridgewater: Bridgewater State University(#23)

Easton: Stonehill College(#26)

Waltham: Brandeis University(#36)

South Hadley: Mount Holyoke College(#38)

Amherst: University of Massachusetts(#39)

Medford: Tufts University(#49)

The report revealed some other interesting tidbits of information. This is the second straight year that Milton, Massachusetts, home to Curry College, has been ranked safest college town in the country.

Also, we know that Massachusetts had ten of the safest college towns in the United States. Who was the next closest? California had six.

Some other New England states had some college towns that landed high in the report. Durham, New Hampshire, home to the University of New Hampshire, came in at #2 on the list. Bristol, Rhode Island, where Roger Williams University is located, placed at #8. Rhode Island also had another college community in the top 20, Smithfield, home to Bryant University.

Elsewhere in the top 50, scattered between #21 and #46, Connecticut had four college towns listed. Nice job, New England! Even better, great job, Massachusetts!

Oh, and since I know some of you are wondering, coming in at #1 for the Most Dangerous College Town? Alexandria, Louisiana, home to Louisiana State University.

For the full report and rankings, visit Safe Wise's website here.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State