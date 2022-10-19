Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers.

Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in the country. In fact, according to Quote Wizard analysis of over 2 million insurance quotes, Massachusetts comes in at number 16 on a ranking of states with the worst drivers. The company analyzed accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations in each state to reach their rankings.

So we're not the worst, but Massachusetts drivers certainly are the best. So, out of the 351 cities and towns in the Bay State, who has the worst?

For the answer, we again look to Quote Wizard who based their ranks of each individual Massachusetts community based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, drunk driving arrests, and moving citations.

Communities With The Worst Drives in Massachusetts

The recent study shows that Chelmsford, Andover, Peabody, Plymouth, and Billerica take the cake for the most violations.

On the flip side we have some decent drivers in Massachusetts and by decent I mean better than the rest of the drivers in the 16th worst state for drivers. So the best of the worst basically.

Brookline, Boston, Cambridge, Amherst, and Malden were found to be the best.

Here in Berkshire County, our smaller population certainly means a lower number of tickets, but the rankings are per capita, meaning the size of each community is taken into consideration.

