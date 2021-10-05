October 31st is the time when trick-or-treaters roam throughout neighborhoods all across the tri-state region unaware that ghosts, goblins and other creatures of the night could be keeping them company without their knowledge whatsoever. Halloween is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until months end to begin the annual celebration as there is an alternative which takes place this weekend and it's located just 10 miles west of Great Barrington.

HOWDY HILLSDALE!! The 10th annual pumpkin festival commences this Saturday, October 9th from 11 am to 4 pm as local businesses and Hamlet Park will serve as vehicles to get everyone into a "spooky" frame of mind with an array of seasonal displays and activities. Here are some of the events that are planned during this 5 hour extravaganza:

Hillsdale's Town Hall on route 23 will host a gathering of scarecrows as this year's theme features super heroes and villains. All participants will show off their creative displays in a parade that commences on Main Street and heads south to Hamlet Park. You have the option of showing a dose of creativity as costumes are recommended to enhance the inaugural portion of this yearly get-together.

At 1 pm. youngsters can also participate in pumpkin painting at The Roe Jan Library on route 22. Pre-registration is required. You can reserve your spot by sending an e-mail to: youth@roejanlibrary.com

Children 12 and under can also take FREE pony rides at Bridle Wood Dressage located at 35 Sir William Farm road in Hillsdale. This get-together begins at 2 pm, weather permitting.

Throughout the afternoon, The Columbia county sheriff's department and their canine partners will also be on hand as they will display their remote police command vehicle, and view a drone demonstration. They will also allow participants to check out the New York State Police's rollover which reenacts injuries sustained during a crash with speeds of up to 35 miles per hour as the premise is to promote mandatory seat belt usage statewide.

You can listen to LIVE music throughout the afternoon, satisfy that sweet tooth with a bake sale and bring your shopping list to check out an assortment of community tables as everyone is encouraged to "SHOP LOCAL" this weekend.

Cap off the day by bringing home a take-home barbecue presented by the Hillsdale Fire Department. You must pre-order prior to pick-up which begins at 4 pm on Saturday at the fire house on route 22. E-mail: Hillsdalefirecompany@gmail.com OR call 1-518-938-1585 and Emily will add you to the list.

Prior to your arrival, Don't forget to LIKE The Hillsdale Pumpkin Festival's Facebook page by going here. For more information, e-mail: tobymjbutterfield@yahoo.com

