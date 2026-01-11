Beloved Restaurant Chain Has Just 5 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts continues to see eateries close at a regular rate. Changes in the economy and people not dining out as often as they used to have resulted in many restaurant chains having to trim the fat and close locations that are not performing up to par. It's the reality of the current climate we're in.
Restaurants Around Massachusetts are Struggling
It's no secret that restaurants are struggling. We've heard about many chain restaurants, including Friendly's, Denny's, Hooters, KFC, and Wendy's, shutting down underperforming locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country.
A Chain Restaurant Known for its Loaded Potato Skins is Shuttering Restaurants But is Trying to Make a Comeback
TGI Fridays is one restaurant chain that is struggling in particular. According to Eat This, Not That, TGI Friday’s confirmed it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 and has continued shuttering restaurants since then. According to its website, only 85 remain open. At its peak, TGI Fridays had 600 locations nationwide. However, the company recently appointed Phil Broad as President of TGI Fridays International Franchising and hopes to increase its international footprint. In addition, The Independent reports TGI Fridays has revamped 85 percent of its menu in a bid to stave off looming bankruptcy threats.
Only Five Massachusetts Locations Remain Open
Only five TGI Fridays locations remain in Massachusetts, according to the company's website, including the following:
Boston
1626 Tremont St
Boston, MA, 02120
(617) 734-1047
Everett
33 Mystic View Rd
Everett, MA, 02149
(617) 387-5226
Methuen
90 Pleasant Valley St
Methuen, MA, 01844
(978) 794-8443
Millbury
70 Worcester Providence Turnpike
Millbury, MA, 01527
(508) 865-9189
Stoughton
2 Hawes Way
Stoughton, MA, 02072
(781) 341-1712
