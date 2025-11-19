Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and if you're hosting the big dinner, it's in your best interest to start preparing.

Once again this year, my household is hosting the dinner, and my wife and I are starting to purchase some of the non-perishable items that we'll need on November 27. Doing it this way for us will reduce the stress that can occur from last-minute shopping. Items like stuffing, herbs, spices, festive cutlery, and sauces are items that we are purchasing now to get ahead of our holiday prep.

Some Folks Will Want Alcohol at Their Thanksgiving Gatherings

While we have a dry household for the holidays, some folks may want to have alcohol as part of their Thanksgiving festivities. For some, alcohol adds to the excitement of the day, while others need a few drinks to get through the holiday madness.

Massachusetts Has a Law Prohibiting Liquor Sales on Thanksgiving Day



If you're including alcohol at your Thanksgiving gathering this year, you'll have to purchase the beverages before November 27, and that's not a choice. Massachusetts has a blue law prohibiting liquor sales on Thanksgiving Day. Liquor stores, whether stand-alone or located in supermarkets, will be closed on November 27. If you put off your liquor purchase until that date, you'll be out of luck.

There are Some Dry Towns in Massachusetts You Should Note When Purchasing Alcohol

Keep in mind that the following Massachusetts towns are dry, which means liquor isn't sold in those towns year-round, or if it is, there are limitations. Massachusetts dry towns include the following:

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley‐Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County]

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

