Massachusetts families will be gathering together for a Thanksgiving dinner in one week. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just about here. Where did the time go?

Get our free mobile app

Once again, my wife and I will be hosting the dinner, which means getting up at 5 am to clean, stuff, and cook the turkey. I'm not complaining, though, as 5 am is sleeping in for me. I'm usually up at 3 am.

It will be fun having the relatives over and getting a whiff of the wonderful aromas that are coming out of and on top of our stove. Although some people may not like hosting Thanksgiving year after year, we enjoy it because we end up with about a week's worth of leftovers.

One thing I always like to check is if the Berkshires will get any snow on Thanksgiving Day. You know how it can be in Berkshire County? Sometimes we can have big snowstorms as early as October. Remember the giant snowstorm throughout the Berkshires on Halloween weekend 2011?

When it comes to Thanksgiving, I did some web searching, and it looks like Berkshire County received a major snowstorm on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24-25, 1971. That particular storm produced up to 22.5 inches in some areas of the Berkshires. That must have been quite the sight. For some, they may have been eating cold turkey if they were spending a chunk of the day cleaning up the snow. Any other snow events in Berkshire County on Thanksgiving Day were minimal and not a threat.

As of this writing, Berkshire County doesn't have to worry about Thanksgiving snow this year. According to various weather forecasts and outlooks, any precipitation we receive will be in the form of rain. There's only a chance of rain for the Berkshires on Nov. 26-27, with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 40s on Thursday, respectively. At least the white stuff is one less thing you'll have to worry about this Thanksgiving in the Berkshires.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...