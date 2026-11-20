As I write this, it's hard to believe that the calendar says November. It certainly doesn't feel like November. It's a beautiful, mild day here in Pittsfield with the current temperature at 61. Actually, much of November has provided Berkshire County folks with sunshine and mild temperatures. You know what? That's just fine by me. I'm loving the weather this November.

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When Was the Last Time Berkshire County Received a Huge Snowstorm on Thanksgiving?

Usually, this time of year, Berkshire County gets cold, and sometimes we even see a few snowstorms, albeit mild for the most part. After some Googling, the last time Berkshire County received a really big snowstorm was between the period of November 24–25, 1971 and the snowfall was very significant. We're talking approximately 22 inches of snow, which made for tough travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

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Will the Berkshires Receive Any Snow on Thanksgiving 2026?

Fast forward to this year, will we see anything like the 1971 storm? I wouldn't count on it. According to the latest weather prediction from the National Weather Service, Berkshire County can expect sunshine with a high near 40 on the day of Thanksgiving Eve, a possible rain/snow mix with a high in the low 40s on Thanksgiving Day, continuing into Thanksgiving night with a low near 33. So, as of right now, while there may be a little snow mixed in on November 26, no major snow events can be expected. Then again, it's the Berkshires; if you don't like the weather, just wait 10 minutes. Have a safe holiday and chow down.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi