Massachusetts folks may need a bigger turkey budget this year, as the cost of the bird has drastically increased since 2024. Whether you're shopping in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, expect Turkey prices to be higher this Thanksgiving.

Why the Significant Price Hike for Turkeys? What's The Average Cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey in 2025?

There are a few reasons why a Thanksgiving Turkey will be more expensive this year, with the big one being bird flu. Bird flu has significantly reduced the supply of birds. The other factor for turkey prices increasing is inflation. The U.S. Sun shared some stats about the price increase for Thanksgiving turkeys.

Wholesale turkey prices have spiked by 75% since October last year, climbing from 94 cents per pound at that point to $1.71 per pound last month, per an analysis by the Purdue University College of Agriculture. The analysis projected that the average retail cost of the bird will reach roughly $2.05 per pound this month for this Thanksgiving season, which is 25% pricier than the same time last year. As a result, a typical 15-pound turkey could run shoppers about $31.

Some Ways Massachusetts Folks Can Purchase a Thanksgiving Turkey Without Breaking the Bank

With the spike in Turkey costs this year, now more than ever, you'll want to sniff out some deals to save money without sacrificing quality. Buying store-brand Turkeys could also save on your turkey budget. Another idea is to split the cost with your guests. If everyone can chip in a few bucks, that could make a difference without the burden of the expense falling on one person's shoulders. How about this idea? Simply make it a potluck gathering. No matter how you manage it, I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving and cherish the time spent with loved ones.

