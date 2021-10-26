The 10 Most Popular Massachusetts Halloween Costumes
My first Halloween as a single dad and I'm lost on what to get my children for costumes this year. It's a good thing I'm not waiting until the last minute 😂. My youngest wants to be a ghost and I forget what Liam wants to be as I said on-air on Tuesday.
The City of Pittsfield did cancel the parade this year; however, Trick-or-Treat is a go for this Saturday night!
I was poking around Target the other day and found a slim selection of costumes left and with the fact "Spirit Halloween" did not pop up here in the 413 this year, hopefully, you're on it if you have trick-or-treat thirsty kids.
If you're still unsure of what to do for a costume, maybe you should consult the following list!
THE 10 MOST POPULAR MASSACHUSETTS HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
1. WITCH
2. RABBIT
3. DINOSAUR
4. SPIDER-MAN
5. CRUELLA DE VIL
6. FAIRY
7. HARLEY QUINN
8. COWBOY
9. CLOWN
10. CHUCKY
NOT IN THE TOP TEN, BUT SHOULD BE? SQUID GAME!
I am through episode 6 of "Squid Game" and I really enjoy it. If you don't like violence, you won't like it!
Information courtesy of Google's Frightgeist.