My first Halloween as a single dad and I'm lost on what to get my children for costumes this year. It's a good thing I'm not waiting until the last minute 😂. My youngest wants to be a ghost and I forget what Liam wants to be as I said on-air on Tuesday.

The City of Pittsfield did cancel the parade this year; however, Trick-or-Treat is a go for this Saturday night!

I was poking around Target the other day and found a slim selection of costumes left and with the fact "Spirit Halloween" did not pop up here in the 413 this year, hopefully, you're on it if you have trick-or-treat thirsty kids.

If you're still unsure of what to do for a costume, maybe you should consult the following list!

THE 10 MOST POPULAR MASSACHUSETTS HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

1. WITCH

hjalmeida

2. RABBIT

SWKrullImaging

3. DINOSAUR

para827

4. SPIDER-MAN

Screen grab from YouTube

5. CRUELLA DE VIL

Screen grab from YouTube

6. FAIRY

Monkey Business Images

7. HARLEY QUINN

Screen grab from YouTube

8. COWBOY

Ed Vebell

9. CLOWN

DragosCondrea

10. CHUCKY

Screen grab from YouTube

NOT IN THE TOP TEN, BUT SHOULD BE? SQUID GAME!

Screen grab from YouTube

I am through episode 6 of "Squid Game" and I really enjoy it. If you don't like violence, you won't like it!

Information courtesy of Google's Frightgeist.

