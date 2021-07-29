The 10 Top Dog Breeds here in Massachusetts

We all know that our own dog is from the best breed there is and no need to even look at this list. However, who can resist to see if our pup's family heritage made this list.

Below are the Top 10 Dog Breeds in Massachusetts based on a report from Trupanion.com, one of the leading pet insurance companies in the county. Agree or disagree with their list, dog lovers know every dog has great qualities, enrich our lives and our loving members of our families.

#10 Labradoodle

A cross between a Labrador and a Poodle, Labradoodles have been described as having goofy personalities. A great choice if allergies are an issue in your household. Like the Poodle and Goldendoodle they have hypoallergenic hair and are soft and very cuddly.

#9 Goldendoodle

Getty Images

A Goldendoodle is a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle. A breed that has gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Their hypoallergenic hair scores major points with dog lovers. They are also known for their intellect and fun-loving personalities.

#8 English Bulldog

Getty Images

Don’t be surprised by the Bulldogs chill attitude and the lazy way they go about their daily lives; this breed loves brisk walks and exercise. They need both to stay fit and their human companion needs to pay close attention to their diet. Their short snout can cause some breathing issues and have been known to snore louder then grandpa. With breathing already being a bit of challenge at times be careful not to keep a Bulldog exposed to hot and humid weather for too long.

#7 Chihuahua

Getty Images

This breed will run the household if you don’t train it well. They are a big dog in a tiny little body. Don’t tell them how small they are. They are known as great city dogs because of their compact frame, almost able to fit in your pocket. They are cute, confident and love to spend time on their human companions' lap.

#6 Boxer

Getty Images

A very intelligent breed that is also good natured and have a strong physical presence. Boxers make for great watch dogs and with the combination of having a wonderful disposition, they will protect your home and at the same time make for great playmate for children.

#5 Shih Tzu

Getty Images

The Shih Tzu loves sitting on their human companions' lap. They a compact and small enough to travel in a large purse or small dog carrier. Shih Tzu’s are not a yippy as some of the other toy breeds making them a great pet for someone living in an apartment or condo.

#4 German Shepard

Getty Images

The stature of a German Shepard speaks for itself. They are known for their loyalty and are both very protective and gentle family pets. A very smart breed that is extremely trainable and dedicated to performing the task at hand. German Shepherds are very strong and need a great deal of exercise and stimulation.

#3 Yorkshire Terrier

Getty Images

With the look of a miniature Chewbacca from Star Wars, these breeds are a miniature Terrier with long flowing locks down to the floor. Their coat is also hypoallergenic making it a great choice if allergies are an issue in your household. Like most small breeds they act like they are a lot bigger than they actually are. Full of attitude and a feisty confidence, don’t let their just-out-of-the-hair-salon appearance fool you.

#2 Golden Retriever

Getty Images

Not only a popular dog breed in Massachusetts but also one of the most popular breeds in the country. Always eager-to-please, the Golden Retriever loves the outdoors and their friendly, high-energy personality makes them a perfect pet for families with lots of room to run and play. A great companion for a walk in the park, swim in the lake, a day hike, or whatever you’re into, you’ve got a tail-wagging friend to tag along.

#1 Labrador Retriever

lizcen

Labrador Retrievers are friendly, outgoing and very trainable. Not only is the breed the most popular in Massachusetts according to Trupanion.com, they are at the top of a number of lists as the most popular dog breed in the country. They socialize well with other pets and are great with children. Variety is the spice of life and come in many different colors and color combinations.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.