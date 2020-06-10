This extremely difficult year, it feels like an especially fitting time to toast the father, or father figure, who made you who you are. It also seems like an especially fitting time to spoil dad with gifts that promote his fitness and wellness. Or, you know, cajole dad into jumping onto the “get healthy” bus if he needs that kind of prodding. Read on for our favorite gifts to celebrate the guy taught you how to ride a bike without training wheels, dive under a wave without getting tossed, cook his favorite dish, and still always gives the best advice.

For the dad who shirks apps and tech innovations, here’s a product he can get behind: A 32-ounce glass water bottle that helps you track your water intake between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure you get your two liters worth (so he’ll use the Hourglass twice to hit the daily goal of eight glasses of water a day). It’s as easy as keeping the water level lined up with the current time on the….Grandfather clock.

Everyone wanted these for the holidays and though they were on the list, at that time the $500 price tag just seemed too steep. Now there are really great ones at lower prices and no question, this will be a hit with the Dad who carried you on his shoulders and now has more aches and pains. The HyperVolt works great, boasts a silent multi-speed massager, and comes with interchangeable heads to get into every sore muscle, neck or joint that needs a little extra TLC. and rechargeable lithium battery. Best part: It's $50 off.

3. ClassPass Gift Card, gift cards in any amount

We know, we know, your dear pop is waiting with bated breath for that amazing moment when he can return to his yoga studio or spin maestros. Until then, let him choose from 50,000+ virtual classes a week—including boxing, HIIT, yoga, and more—that he can enjoy from the safety at home, or if he’s lucky, on a yoga mat in the backyard.

This book is the perfect gift for the dad who needs inspiration, and it may just change his life. Rich Roll is an ironman and plant-based advocate with a podcast and a following among macho athletes and weekend warriors alike. It wasn't always the case. On the night before he turned forty, Roll was fifty pounds overweight and unable to climb the stairs without stopping.

He changed his diet to a plant-based one and began daily training, and morphed in just months from couch potato to endurance athlete. Finding Ultra recounts his journey to the start of the most elite Ultraman competition, where athletes cover 320-miles of swimming, biking, and running. He then did the EPIC5—five Ironman-distance triathlons in less than a week, each on a different Hawaiian island. Tell Dad you just want him to run a 5K with you.

Just because dad doesn’t drink or is trying to be more health-conscious doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy a cold brew. Treat him to Partake’s award-winning craft non-alcoholic beer. Between the IPA, Pale Ale, Blonde Ale, Red Ale, and Stout he’ll have as hard a time picking favorites as he does between children. Made with all-natural, anti-inflammatory ingredients, sit back, relax, clink cans, and catch up with your old man over a drink you can feel good about.

6. Huffy Transic Electric Bike for Adults in Black. Father’s Day Sale Price: $799.99

Assisted pedaling will make it a breeze for Dad to get to where he needs to be faster (your house to binge-watch Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, perhaps) or hit the hills with ease. Featuring a lightweight aluminum frame, dad can select from three different “pedal-assist” levels for his outings and cruise at up to 20 MPH. Make sure he has a great helmet he loves or throw one in with the gift! We all know the man’s got a noggin’.

7. SmartBox Vegan Box, $39.99

Sometimes, a man just wants to watch last season’s baseball game, crack open a cold one and snack. Either buy this tasty collection of bites as a one-time gift or recurring subscription for a time frame of your choice. Either choose the pre-set vegan box with popcorn, fruit crisps, cookies, and more, or curate your own plant-based selection based on dad’s palate.

For the fella that loves squeezing a workout in whenever he can (hello, dad who’s addicted to his exercise bike desk!), the first smart compact elliptical machine lets dad sneak some cardio activity in while at the kitchen table, sitting on the couch, or at his desk. Using the Cubii mobile app he can also track his workout progress (strides, steps, calories, distance, and time logged) as well as compete with other users on the app. Family elliptical challenge, anyone?

9. Flex Disc; $79 for one Flex Disc, $99 for set of two mini Flex Discs

We’re all looking for unique, challenging workouts at-home amid the seemingly endless gym shutdowns in the wake of coronavirus crisis. Jazz up dear pater’s workout routine with these easy-to-use, versatile tools that help with balance and activate many muscle groups in the body. He’ll be thanking you big time as he sees his strength, flexibility, and balance improve.

10. Headspace; $69.99/year (first two weeks free)

Give your favorite fella the joy of meditation with the motivation his Fitbit provides him with—stats, gentle nudges, and a never-ending quest to beat his best. With categories from stress to relationships, sleep to SOS, there's no shortage of tracks to cue up on this comprehensive meditation app that also includes "sleep casts," animations, kids programming, and more. Heck, he can even kill two birds with one stone and do any of several walking meditations on Headspace and log steps while he tunes into his surroundings and inner experience.

Help your dad alleviate stress and muscle tension with this acupressure mat, available for purchase in a variety of colors. Ideal for those grappling with anxiety or can’t calm down before bed, acupressure mats have also been proven effective in muscle pain relief and management. Resting on the nails is said to release pain blockers, such as oxytocin and endorphins, so it’s helpful for chronic back and arthritic pain, along with general tension. Another great option? The Bed of Nails Acupressure Pillow, (currently $60.23) a man’s best mate in the Battle Against Neck Pain, besides Yoga with Adriene for neck and shoulder relief

12. Mighty Macros, from $8.70 to $11.50 per meal

Surprise dad with a subscription for plant-based meals from Mighty Macros, that has nutritionists and chefs working together to create delectable, ready-to-eat fare that is low-in-sodium and free from all artificial colors and flavors, refined sugar, additives, and preservatives. In-season and locally-sourced ingredients are used as much as possible and a “more please” exclamation is guaranteed once he finishes up every delivery bundle.

13. BYOM – Bring Your Own Mask, $22CDN per mask, must buy a pack of three

Never in a million years did we think we’d suggest you gift your dad a set of masks or face shields for his special day, but extraordinary times call for a hell of a lot of creative thinking. The washable masks come in a variety of patterns with the top Father’s Day graphic prints—from plaid to golf-themed—shown above.

14. Uplift Food Gut Happy Cookies, $38.99 for a box of 12

It’s his day—let him eat cookies. But let them be good ones, like these vegan treats in a variety of flavors that are low in sugar and pack plenty of protein and filling fiber. Formulated to support gut, digestive, and immune health they taste so good dad will probably forget that.

He may long be off the hook from changing your diapers, but that doesn’t mean your father doesn’t have the urge to nurture something of his own. This handsome plant is easy-to-care-for and purifies the air and will be a welcome addition to any table or countertop. Want to gift this Pilea Peperomioides houseplant (also known as the UFO plant because of its saucer-shaped leaves) a companion plant? Try the Snake Plant (Sansevieria) for $49.99.

Make every Zoom call into a core workout by adding this balance board to his home office. He can pretend he's snowboarding or surfing while keeping his balance and not get that backache and chair fatigue from hours of rolling calls and returning emails. This board makes work a little more fun.

Then use it as a game and time yourself to see who can stay upright longer without tipping down to one side. It actually energizes you as you stand, and builds core and length strength as you get better at balancing. The $249 Level is a great option for the price.